Sabotage allegations cloud BJP’s prospects ahead of UP bypoll results

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh braces for the counting of votes in the by-elections for nine Assembly seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself grappling with internal sabotage allegations that threaten to disrupt its prospects.

Reports of dissent, particularly in Kundarki, Katehari, and Phulpur constituencies, have heightened concerns among party leaders. Party insiders reveal that the leadership has identified individuals responsible for undermining the party’s campaign. Dissatisfaction over candidate selection appears to be the root cause. Several senior BJP members, including former MPs, MLAs, and party veterans, were denied tickets, leading to discontent and alleged sabotage.

This resentment has been particularly pronounced in constituencies such as Kundarki, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sisamau. Despite last-minute efforts by party leaders to address these grievances,

local-level opposition persisted. In Majhawan, inputs suggest that sabotage efforts also involved workers from BJP’s allies within the NDA, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

The internal discord bears a striking resemblance to the challenges faced by the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The party’s ambitious goal of sweeping all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh fell short, with the BJP managing to secure only 36. Infighting over ticket distribution

and candidate selection was cited as a significant factor behind the underwhelming performance.

The Lok Sabha debacle reportedly created tensions between the government and the party organization, and the by-elections now appear to be a continuation of those unresolved issues. Despite the turmoil, BJP leaders are holding onto hope for favorable results. The party’s top brass has worked tirelessly to minimize the impact of sabotage through targeted campaigns and outreach initiatives.