S Delhi sees major development push

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 300 crore across three Assembly constituencies of South Delhi, Badarpur (Rs 85 crore), Sangam Vihar (Rs 115 crore) and Deoli (Rs 104 crore), marking one of the largest coordinated infrastructure initiatives in the region in recent years.



Inaugurating the projects, Gupta said the investment reflects the government’s commitment to long-term transformation of the region. “This is not merely a financial outlay. This is the beginning of change. The rejuvenation of South Delhi is our priority,” she said.

The projects include construction and upgradation of roads, drains and drainage systems, strengthening of drinking water supply, installation of street lights, development of parks, dispensaries and community banquet halls. Several public meetings were organised on the occasion, attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi Rural Development Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, municipal councillors and local residents.

In Badarpur, where works worth Rs 85 crore were launched, the Chief Minister said the area would soon witness visible transformation. “We are working in mission mode to eliminate the Okhla landfill, and residents will see real change on the ground,” she said, assuring that all projects would be completed “with complete transparency, within stipulated timelines and with strict adherence to quality standards.” She reiterated the government’s commitment to making Badarpur a “clean, safe, modern and model Assembly constituency”.

In Sangam Vihar, Gupta inaugurated projects worth over Rs 115 crore, stating that they address long-pending civic issues. “Residents have waited years for basic infrastructure. These works will significantly improve their quality of life,” she said, referring to large-scale road reconstruction, sewerage strengthening, drainage improvement, water supply enhancement and street lighting upgrades.

In Deoli, Rs 104 crore worth of projects were launched. Calling it a step towards building a “Viksit Delhi”, Gupta said, “The long-pending demand for basic civic amenities in Deoli is now being addressed in a time-bound manner.”