RWAs hail order to shift stray dogs to shelters

NEW DELHI: Residents’ welfare associations welcomed the plan to shift stray dogs to shelters, calling it relief from rising dog bite cases. URJA’s Atul Goyal urged similar steps for stray cattle. URD’s Saurabh Gandhi said it restored faith in the judiciary and improved safety in parks. East Delhi RWA prez Vohra called it overdue protection for children, women, and the elderly. Trader leader Sanjeev Khanna cited shop disruptions caused by strays and supported extending such measures to cattle as well. pti