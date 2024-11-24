Rural Delhi demands real solutions ahead of Assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Palam-360 chief, Choudhary Surender Solanki-led “Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra” has so far covered 225 villages of Delhi and will reach all 360 villages before the assembly elections early next year, highlighting the growing pollution in Delhi and the neglect of rural areas.

On Saturday, the yatra reached Chilla village in East Delhi, where Solanki held an open discussion on the issues faced by the villagers.

The Khap leader said “The situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse. There is neither clean water nor clean air left. The AQI level has crossed 450, increasing the risk of diseases like cancer. Both the central and state governments are busy blaming each other, but no concrete solutions are in sight.”

He explained that the condition of Delhi’s villages has deteriorated significantly over the past 10-15 years. Villages lack basic amenities, and the environment has become unlivable. “Today, the people of rural Delhi are being exploited. Governments only offer assurances, but this time, nothing short of real solutions will be acceptable,” Solanki asserted.

During the yatra, Solanki warned that if the issues of Delhi’s villages are not resolved before the election dates, all 360 villages will boycott the assembly elections.

He emphasised that rural residents of Delhi have long played a crucial role in forming governments, but their issues have been ignored.