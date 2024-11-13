Runway testing at Noida Airport this week

Greater Noida: The Runway testing at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, is set to commence this week from November 15, said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Officials on Tuesday.

According to a officials, the Noida Airport has been equipped with CAT-1 and CAT-3 systems for monitoring aircraft height and visibility during foggy conditions.

Following DGCA inspection, the Instrument Landing System (ILS) underwent testing from October 10 to 14 using a Beech King Air 360 ER aircraft. The ILS provides crucial radio navigation guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in poor visibility. It also ensures safe landings during challenging weather conditions, including fog and rain. “All the processes are being completed at the airport as per the scheduled date. From November 15, planes will land for testing the runway andnecessary arrangements are currently underway,” said CEO, YEIDA, Arun Vir Singh.

Empty aircraft landing trials at Noida International Airport will take place from November 15 to December 15, with full crew and passenger tests on November 30. The airport must secure DGCA approval by November 25 for safety compliance. Commercial operations are scheduled for April 17, 2025, with 30 flights on the first day, including 25 domestic, 3 international, and 2 cargo. Initial international routes will connect to Dubai and Singapore, in collaboration with Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines. Ticket bookings will open in January 2025. The airport is expected to boost regional economic growth and tourism.