Runway complete at the Noida International Airport: YEIDA CEO

GREATER NOIDA: In a major development for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the construction work of the runway of the International Airport has been completed, officials said adding that the flight operations are expected to start by October 2024.



As per Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials, the appointed date for the completion of the project was fixed for 1095 days after the agreement was signed.

“The appointed date will end on October 1, 2024. The airport should start functioning from the next day. The work of making navigation equipment at the airport had been completed in April. All the equipment was found to be completely correct in the training. The calibration is also taking place through AI. Only the last 5 meter runway was left and that too has been completed on Tuesday,” said YEIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arun Vir Singh.

“Everything is on time. Some radar work is going on which will take place till June 20. After this the trial runs at airport will commence. The commercial operations are expected to start from October 2024,” added Singh.

The officer further informed that more than 80 percent work of connecting Noida Airport to Yamuna Expressway has been completed. The interchange work on Yamuna Expressway will be completed by June 5, after which Jewar airport will be directly connected to Delhi and Agra.

Once operational, an estimated 12 million passengers are expected to use the airport. The progress of the international airport is being regularly reviewed at the governance level.

In efforts to enhance connectivity, the state government has directed local agencies, including the YEIDA and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), to develop a Metro line linking the Noida Airport to Delhi/National Capital Region. YEIDA has already enlisted the expertise of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to prepare a comprehensive project report for a feasibility study.

Furthermore, officials disclosed that alongside Metro and road connectivity initiatives, the state is exploring innovative transportation solutions such as a pod taxi system and a rapid rail corridor to seamlessly integrate the airport with the rest of the NCR.