Run spl trains, add coaches for Chhath rush: Delhi Cong

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a letter to instruct the Railways to run special trains and attach more coaches to regular trains to dispose of the heavy rush of Poorvanchal devotees returning home for Chhath Puja. Yadav pointed out in his letter that lakhs of Poorvanchal people reside and work in Delhi and make massive contributions to the Capital’s growth and development.

But he added, year after year, these residents have a very hard time getting train reservations to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand since the trains are full to capacity, with many people left behind.”The Poorvanchalis, who work hard all year round, should have a smooth return trip home to spend Chhath Puja with their families.”

The only way to ease their struggle is to run special trains and attach extra coaches, but the Railways have so far shown little concern,” Yadav stated.As a responsible opposition party, the Delhi Congress, he said, considers the welfare of the Poorvanchal community integral to Delhi’s social and economic fabric. Placing their issues before the Prime Minister and Railway Minister, Yadav underscored the need for urgent measures to manage the festive rush through special arrangements.

Yadav also urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to see to it that all preparations necessary for Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital are made in good time. He specifically emphasized the need for clean water in the Yamuna, requesting the Delhi government to coordinate with the Haryana government for timely release of fresh water prior to the festival.

“The Delhi government should ensure that devotees who come to perform Chhath Puja in the Yamuna are able to do so in a clean and safe environment,” Yadav said.