Rules panel proposes independent secretariat and financial autonomy

New Delhi: The Rules Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Vijender Gupta, has agreed in principle to a proposal for granting the Assembly its own independent secretariat and financial autonomy. The committee’s report is expected to be submitted during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

The proposal seeks to align the Delhi Assembly’s administrative and financial framework with that of Parliament and state legislatures, which enjoy autonomy in appointments and expenditure. Currently, the Delhi Assembly operates without a dedicated secretarial cadre and relies on officers from other government departments, impacting its independence and efficiency, as mentioned in the press release.

The proposal references Articles 98 and 187 of the Constitution, which provide for secretariats for Parliament and state assemblies, and also draws on a resolution adopted during the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference in 2021, which called for financial autonomy for all legislatures.

The Rules Committee includes Speaker Gupta as Chairperson, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and members Ashok Goel, Shikha Roy, Sandeep Sehrawat, Umang Bajaj, Jarnail Singh, Pravesh Ratn, and Virender Singh Kadian. Delhi, despite being the only Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239AA, lacks an independent secretariat. The committee may recommend amending the GNCTD Act, 1991. If passed, the move would align Delhi’s legislature with other states and strengthen legislative independence.