Ruckus in MCD House, four BJP councillors suspended

New Delhi: Four BJP councillors were suspended during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House session on Thursday, amidst chaos and sloganeering.



Amidst this, 18 proposals were passed in the House, two were referred back and three postponed before it was adjourned. The agendas postponed were related to Central Zone’s multi-level car parking, toll tax and transfer of land. Additionally, two on-table agendas have also been given the green light.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi suspended Leader of Opposition in the House Raja Iqbal Singh, Yogesh Verma, Ravi Negi and Gajendra Singh for “disrupting the sanctity of House and not allowing discussions

on issues faced by people who elected them”.

The Opposition led by Raja Iqbal Singh had started protesting as Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal was asked to read the session’s agenda.

Singh had claimed that the councillors were not informed about the purpose of the House session and called for clarification on the recent Supreme Court order of desealing by their Judicial Committee. Alongside this, he raised the issue of medicines being used in Delhi’s government hospitals which allegedly do not meet the standard of quality.

It resulted in sloganeering from all councillors present and the four BJP councillors were suspended for 15 days.

“The Opposition leader instigates his councillors to create ruckus. Sometimes they bring private mics and stand on the table, creating ruckus by raising hoardings and posters. He does not want to discuss the issues of citizens, employees and businessmen. Along with this, issues which have nothing to do with MCD are raised. This time, albeit multiple warnings to speak about

problems related to MCD, they did not follow decorum and dignity,” said the Mayor

after the session was adjourned.

“The Leader of Opposition should at least be aware that short notice was given on the issue of sealing. Our purpose of placing this short notice was to show what action has been taken on the decision of the Judicial Committee of the Supreme Court. Along with this, we also had to discuss thousands of other shops which are sealed in Delhi. This was an important topic for the citizens of Delhi which

the BJP councillors did not allow to be discussed,” added Mukesh Goyal.

Raja Iqbal Singh further alleged that minutes of previous meetings have not been confirmed in the

House, along with an absence of short notice and the scheduled half-an-hour questionnaire, which he claimed is the “pivot of the proceedings

of the House.”