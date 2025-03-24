RTI: 5 years on, 40% of covid frontline workers’ families await Delhi govt aid

NEW DELHI: Five years after the Delhi government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of frontline workers who died due to Covid-19, more than 40 per cent of the approved applicants are yet to receive the compensation. Of the 154 families whose applications were approved, only 92 have been paid, leaving 62 still awaiting the promised amount.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, frontline workers across Delhi—sanitation staff, doctors, nurses, police officers, and other essential personnel—risked their lives to serve the public. Recognising their sacrifice, then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that any such worker who succumbed to the virus while on duty would be entitled to the compensation. “If any person loses his life while serving a Covid-19 patient, whether he is a sanitation worker, doctor, nurse, or any other staff, temporary or permanent, from private or government sector, his family will be given Rs 1 crore as a tribute to his service.”

A circular issued on May 13, 2020, outlined that the scheme would cover all individuals deployed for Covid-19 duties by the Delhi government, including temporary, permanent, or contractual employees in both government and private sectors. However, official records now show that 237 applications were submitted under the scheme, of which 83 were rejected, leaving 154

families eligible. Yet, despite approval, more than a third of them have not received the financial aid.

An RTI report revealed that, as per available records, 177 healthcare workers lost their lives due to Covid-19. This includes 56 doctors, 16 paramedical staff, 12 nurses, and 92 sanitation workers.

The true number of deceased frontline workers could be even higher, as the RTI response noted that additional data may be obtained from individual government hospitals or institutions.

In April 2020, as the country grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic, the streets of Delhi bore witness to widespread mourning.

The crisis exposed the stark inadequacies of the city’s healthcare system. Many of these families, having lost their sole breadwinners, continue to struggle financially while waiting for the aid they were assured.

Despite repeated assurances, the compensation remains elusive for dozens of grieving families.