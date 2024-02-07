Rtd Army personnel working for Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in city

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a suspected member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module believed to be operating in the Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir.



The accused, identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, is a native of Kupwara and is a retired Army personnel.

According to officials, Rather is alleged to have played a key role in facilitating the transportation of arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC). His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the region.

The arrest follows intelligence provided by investigating agencies in Jammu & Kashmir regarding Rather’s involvement in a recent terror module case. This case led to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of incriminating materials, including firearms and ammunition.

Riyaz Ahmad, along with his associates Khursheed Ahmad and Ghulam Sarwar, is suspected of conspiring to receive arms and ammunition from LeT handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These handlers, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor, and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, are believed to have been orchestrating operations from across the border.

Acting on the provided intelligence, a team from Delhi Police was deployed at the New Delhi Railway Station where Rather was expected to arrive. He was apprehended while attempting to evade authorities through exit gate number 1 during the early hours.

Further investigation revealed that Rather, accompanied by his associate Altaf, had travelled from Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station before heading to New Delhi Railway Station. Both Rather and Altaf retired from the Indian Army in January 2023, an official said.

During the arrest, police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession. He has been taken into custody under appropriate sections of the law, with the Jammu & Kashmir Police being informed of necessary follow-up actions.