RS concludes suspension of Raghav Chadha, deeming his suspension as sufficient sentence

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha concluded the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday afternoon, considering his suspension since August 2023 as a “sufficient sentence.”



The Privileges Committee found Chadha guilty of intentionally presenting misleading facts to the media, misrepresenting council proceedings, and showing disrespect to the authority of the chair.

Additionally, he was found at fault for including names in the proposed select committee without the members’ consent.

Following the passage of the motion, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar stated, ‘Raghav Chadha may attend the proceedings of the house.’

In a video statement expressing his sentiments on the termination of his suspension, Chadha stated, ‘To end my suspension and re-enter the Rajya Sabha to advocate for your concerns, I had to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. Today marks the conclusion of my 115-day suspension during which I was unable to amplify your voices, pose questions to the government, or advocate for your rights. Unfortunately, I couldn’t obtain the answers you sought from the government. Nonetheless, I am pleased that after this considerable duration, my suspension has come to an end. I extend my gratitude to the Supreme Court and Chairman Rajya Sabha for this resolution’

Chadha’s suspension originated from complaints of breach of privilege by four Rajya Sabha MPs, BJD’s Sasmit Patra, BJP’s S Phangnon Konyak and Narhari Amin, and AIADMK’s M Thambidurai.

They alleged that their names had been included without consent for a select committee to examine the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Chadha, expressing his sentiments after the suspension was lifted, tweeted, ‘I paid my respects to Mahatma Gandhi ji on the Parliament premises today. The life of Bapu teaches us that, no matter how tough the challenge, truth always prevails.’

A plea by Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension in the Supreme Court was deferred last Friday after a submission from the Rajya Sabha secretariat, indicating the likelihood of a constructive resolution.

Chadha’s suspension had lasted nearly 115 days, during which he was unable to actively participate in the proceedings and voice concerns on behalf of the public.

The conclusion of the suspension allows him to resume his role in the Rajya Sabha and resume addressing the issues raised by the public.