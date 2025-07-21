RS Chairman Dhankhar accepts AAP leader Sanjeev Arora's resignation with effect from July 1

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday informed the House that he has accepted the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora as a member of the Upper House with effect from July 1. A first-time MP, Arora was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab on April 10, 2022, and his tenure was till April 9, 2028. Earlier this month, Arora resigned his Rajya Sabha membership after he won the assembly bypoll to Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab. "I have to inform members that I had received a letter on July 1 from Sanjeev Arora, member representing the state of Punjab, resigning his seat from the Rajya Sabha. I have accepted his resignation with effect from July 1, 2025," Dhankhar said during the morning session (Zero Hour).