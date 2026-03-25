Rs 9,000 crore allocated for water and sewer sector

New Delhi: The allocation for the water and sewerage sector remained unchanged at Rs 9,000 crore in the Delhi’s budget for the next financial year 2026-27, according to budget documents. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that strengthening water and sewerage infrastructure and improving service delivery, the government is constantly striving to improve the quality of life of citizens.

“Our government has strengthened the sewerage system, increasing STP capacity from 707 million gallons per day (MGD) to 814 MGD. We plan to increase the overall sewage treatment capacity to 1500 MGD,” Gupta said.

Further in the past year, 180 km of new sewer lines were laid and 110 km of sewer lines were replaced, she said.

“This is evidence of the rapid pace of change in just one year. This will also become the conduit for a clean and pure Yamuna, as all sewer lines and drains will be treated through STPs,” Gupta added.

The Delhi government has approved the setting up of 35 decentralised STPs (DSTP), and we also plan to construct 10 new sewage treatment

plants (STP). “This shows that we are committed to tackling the problem at its root,” the CM added.