Rs 85K fine on four firms over negligence in maintaining green belt and park in city

New Delhi: The Greater Noida authority has slapped fine worth Rs 85,000 on four firms over negligence in maintaining green belt and park in the city. The fine was imposed following an inspection performed by the Horticulture Department of Greater Noida Authority.



As per officials, Greater Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, has directed the Horticulture Department to launch a campaign to improve the city’s greenery, which includes parks, green belts, roadside greenery etc. On Friday, the authority team led by Kapil Singh, senior manager of the Horticulture Department, inspected Sector Gamma-I and II and found that the work related to horticulture was not as per the standards.

“It was found that due to lack of irrigation, the plants and grass planted in the sector are drying up. Potholes were found in many places in the parks. The bushes have not been cleaned in the green belt due to which a fine of Rs 30,000 has been imposed on Raja Construction Company,” Anand Vardhan, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida authority said.

“Similar drive was carried out in section Beta I and II and there also parks, green belts and other horticulture works were not being maintained properly, due to which a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on Baba Construction Company,” the ACEO added. The officer further said that such flaws were found during the inspection of Sector Alpha I and II where the pathway of parks was not found repaired while the boundary walls were broken. Workers were not found at the work site as per the contract, due to which a fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on Millennium Agritech and Rs 10,000 has been imposed on the Green Decor firm by the authority, the officer informed.