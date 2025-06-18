‘Rs 820 crore MCD funds released after AAP pressure’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed credit for the release of Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), stating that relentless pressure from the Opposition finally forced the BJP-led Delhi government to act.

Senior AAP leader and MCD House Leader of Opposition, Ankush Narang, called the fund transfer a “victory for constructive opposition.” He said, “Despite BJP’s big claims, it still took 11 days for Rs 820 crore to reach just 3 km from the Delhi Secretariat to the Civic Centre.”

Narang slammed the BJP government for delaying salaries of MCD employees, stating, “The Rs.820 crore released by the Delhi government is not a favour, it is the rightful due of MCD employees.”

According to Narang, “Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ensured news of the Rs 820 crore release was splashed across newspapers, but the amount couldn’t even make it to the Civic Centre.”

The first instalment of Rs 820 crore was reportedly credited to MCD’s account Tuesday morning, and salaries

for Group A, B, and C employees are expected to be rolled out soon.

“This is the power of unity and constructive opposition,” Narang added. “AAP will keep fighting for the rights of MCD workers and Delhiites.”