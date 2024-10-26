Rs 80L heroin seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a husband, wife and mother-in-law in connection with a narcotics supply chain and seized heroin worth rupees 80 lakhs.

The accused were identified as Bulbul alias Rajkumar (38), Mariam (25) and Parveen (40), all were residents of Moti Nagar Basti, Rama Road, Delhi.

Police arrested Bulbul, his wife Mariam, and his mother-in-law Parveen on Friday after a tip-off led to their interception in a Brezza car in Moti Nagar, where they were found with 378 grams of heroin. The investigation originated from an earlier case on 7 October, when Safikul, a Bawana resident, was detained with 274 grams of heroin and revealed his suppliers were Bulbul and Parveen.

All three have previous cases under the NDPS Act, with Bulbul implicated in four cases dating back to 2008, and Mariam and Parveen each facing two prior charges.