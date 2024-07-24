Rs 80 crore STP project launched for Gr Noida West

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced that the construction of the Greater Noida West’s first sewage treatment plant (STP), at a cost of Rs 80 crore, will begin soon, confirmed officials.



According to officials, the tender for the project has been issued, and once completed, the STP will prevent untreated wastewater from being discharged into drains or the Hindon river.

Ravi Kumar NG, CEO of the Greater Noida Authority, announced a Rs 80 crore tender for a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to handle 45 million liters of sewage daily from Greater Noida West.

The project, conceived in October 2019, will commence within 1.5 years of starting work. Bids are due by July 29, with openings on July 31. Currently, sewage from the area pollutes the Hindon and Yamuna rivers due to the lack of STPs.

Greater Noida Extension, with a projected 1.7 million residents by 2031, is experiencing rising sewage needs. An official stated the STP’s capacity will later be expanded to

246 MLD.

Residents emphasise the urgency of this project, highlighting ongoing civic issues due to improper sewage disposal.