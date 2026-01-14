Rs 64-crore road, drainage work launched in W Delhi

New Delhi: A Rs 64-crore road strengthening and drainage project aimed at addressing chronic waterlogging and traffic congestion on the Nangloi–Najafgarh Road was launched on Tuesday, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laying the foundation stone in West Delhi. The project is expected to improve road conditions and stormwater management along one of the city’s key corridors.

According to officials, the project will involve road reconstruction, construction of new stormwater drains, upgrading of existing drains and improved outfall connections to major drains, including the Najafgarh and Ranhola drains. The work is intended to provide long-term relief to residents who have faced recurring flooding, potholes and congestion, particularly during the monsoon.

Addressing the gathering, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said the project fulfilled a long-pending demand of residents. “This is a decades-old requirement of the people of Nangloi and Najafgarh. Concrete steps are now being taken to address waterlogging, pollution and traffic issues in this area,” he said. Recalling his visit to several parts of West Delhi in 2024, the L-G said, “Sewage was flowing on roads and the condition was extremely poor. Immediate corrective action was needed.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project reflected the government’s focus on basic infrastructure. “Work that could not begin in the last 11 years has been started within 11 months,” she said, adding that improving drainage and road networks was a priority. “We are working on a comprehensive plan to make Delhi free from waterlogging through modern drainage solutions,” the Chief Minister said.

PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh said the road had remained in poor condition despite heavy traffic. “These are high-density roads with lakhs of vehicles daily. We have completed the tendering process and started work, with a five-year guarantee on road quality,” he said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh described the project as a long-term solution. “This is not just about road construction but about creating a safer and waterlogging-free city,” he said.

Officials said the project is being executed by multiple PWD divisions in coordination with civic and utility agencies to ensure timely completion.