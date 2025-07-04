Rs 60L renovation plan for CM’s official residence sparks pol row

New Delhi: A storm is brewing in Delhi’s political circles as the city’s newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepares to renovate her official residence, Bungalow No. 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh. The move has triggered fierce criticism from the opposition, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has labelled the project a “lavish misuse” of public funds.

The Public Works Department (PWD) floated the tender on June 28, outlining the procurement of luxury fixtures and appliances ranging from chandeliers to top-end electronics. According to official documents, the plan includes 14 air conditioners worth Rs 7.7 lakh, five LED TVs costing Rs 9.3 lakh, and an elaborate lighting setup that includes three large chandeliers and 115 designer lights estimated at over Rs 6 lakh. The bungalow will also feature an upgraded surveillance system with 14 CCTV cameras, a new UPS system, six geysers, and a range

of high-end kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher, an OTG, and a microwave. The tender specifies that the renovation must be completed within 60 days, with bidding set to close on July 4.

Gupta, who assumed office as Delhi’s Chief Minister in February, currently resides in her Shalimar Bagh home. She has been allotted two bungalows, No. 1 for residential use and No. 2 for her camp office. Notably, she refused to occupy the highly controversial bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, which had drawn heavy flak during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure. “We will turn Sheeshmahal into a museum,” she had earlier promised, taking a dig at her predecessor.

However, the current proposal has prompted opposition parties to accuse the BJP of hypocrisy. “They called Kejriwal’s residence Sheeshmahal. What are they building now, Maya Mahal 2.0?” an AAP spokesperson asked.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, defended the renovation as a necessary update to ageing infrastructure, maintaining that there was no extravagance involved. But with Delhiites battling civic issues like water shortages and power cuts, the optics of such spending may prove politically costly. As the tender progresses, the government faces rising public scrutiny over what many see as misplaced priorities.