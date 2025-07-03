Rs 59L-renovation for CM’s bungalow

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out upgradation work worth over Rs 59.40 lakh at Bungalow Number 1, Raj Niwas Marg, which has been allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to an order.

The work will be taken up to fix electrical and civil work, and will involve the installation of 14 split air conditioners worth Rs 7.7 lakh, five LED TVs worth Rs 9.9 lakh, and 23 ceiling fans with a remote control costing Rs 1.8 lakh.

Fourteen CCTV cameras worth Rs 5.74 lakh will be installed, and the residence will also have a UPS system for power backup.

Other appliances include six geysers for Rs 91,000, one automatic washing machine for Rs 77,000, a toast grill for Rs 85,000, and one dishwasher for Rs 60,000. A total of 23 ceiling fans worth Rs 1.8 lakh and, as part of illumination work, 115 lamps, hanging lights, and three big chandeliers will be put up in the house at the cost of Rs 6 lakh. The overall cost of renovation is Rs 59,40,170.

According to PWD officials, repair and renovation work are on at the four-room-plus-hall residence, which was earlier occupied by officials of the LG Secretariat.

On the same road, Bungalow No. 2-- earlier occupied by former minister and MLA Gopal Rai -- is likely to be used as a chief minister’s camp office. Sources said the CM plans to first start her camp office to handle public meetings.

In the run-up to the latest Delhi assembly election campaign, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal battled charges of sprucing up his official residence with extravagant interiors. The house was dubbed by the BJP as “Sheeshmahal”, and the allegation found large traction on conventional and social media.

The BJP even made small replicas of the residence and mounted them on vans, which moved across the city as part of its election campaign.

After taking office, Chief Minister Gupta announced she would not reside at the bungalow on 6, Flagstaff Road, previously occupied by Arvind Kejriwal. Officials indicated it may be converted into a state guest house. Most cabinet ministers in the new BJP government have already been allotted official residences in Delhi.