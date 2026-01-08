Rs 5,953-crore NDMC Budget projects surplus; backs artificial intelligence, green, civic upgrades

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,953.07-crore Budget for 2026–27, projecting a net surplus of Rs 143.05 crore and continuing its long-standing trend of fiscal discipline. The Budget, tabled at a Special Council Meeting at Palika Kendra, focuses on artificial intelligence in education, green and smart city initiatives, upgraded civic services and employee welfare, while keeping property tax rates unchanged.

Presenting the Budget, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra said the financial plan aligns with the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat @2047” vision and seeks to balance heritage conservation with modernisation under the “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi” framework. Delhi Minister and New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma, who presided over the meeting, said NDMC, situated at the heart of the national capital, must pursue development without compromising environmental sustainability. MP Bansuri Swaraj described the Budget as part of a comprehensive transformation aimed at making New Delhi resilient and future-ready.

Education and technology form a central pillar of the Budget. Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said NDMC has already trained 300 students in artificial intelligence through hands-on workshops and will expand the “AI for All” programme from Classes 7 to 12 in 2026. Navyug School at Pandara Road is being developed as a City Model School, with a similar proposal for the Sarojini Nagar campus. The Budget also provides for a dedicated engineering wing for school infrastructure, annual inspections and an end-to-end digital school life management system.

A strong green push runs through the proposals. Initiatives include Miyawaki forests, expansion of decentralised sewage treatment plants, dust-free mechanised cleaning, hydrogen and electricity generation from STPs, and the use of photo-luminescent solar paint for road safety. NDMC has reiterated its target of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2028, with rooftop solar feasibility studies underway.

On safety and civic amenities, more than 2,000 additional CCTV cameras will be integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre, public toilets will be upgraded into eco-friendly revenue-based facilities, and more Smart Pink Toilets will be added. Employee welfare measures include enhancing benevolent fund relief for SC/ST staff from Rs.50,000 to Rs.75,000 and initiating a medical health scheme for contractual employees.

Financially, total receipts for 2026–27 are estimated at Rs.5,953.07 crore, up from Rs.5,689.27 crore in the revised estimates of 2025–26. Total expenditure is pegged at Rs.5,810.02 crore, with capital expenditure rising sharply to Rs.943.84 crore. Property tax collections are projected at Rs.1,290 crore, even as rates remain unchanged.