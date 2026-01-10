Rs 50L burglary reported at retd govt officer’s locked house

NEW DELHI: Police are investigating a burglary at the residence of a retired government officer in Greater Kailash Enclave-II, South Delhi, in which valuables worth around Rs 50 lakh were stolen. The theft was reported by Rajan Jain, whose uncle owns the house and was away from Delhi. On arrival, police found the main gate open, all rooms unlocked, and household items scattered, indicating a burglary.

Forensic experts examined the premises, collecting evidence to determine the burglars’ entry and exit points. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing to recover the stolen cash, jewellery, and other valuables.