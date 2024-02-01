Rs 5,000 cr investment and 10,000 people to get jobs: GNIDA launches scheme for industrial plots

Greater Noida: Aiming to bring investment and create employment opportunities, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme of industrial plots on Thursday, said officials.



According to officials, a total of 44 industrial plots have been introduced in the scheme. “These plots are situated in sector Ecotech-I, Ecotech-IV, Ecotech-VI, and other industrial sectors of Greater Noida. There will be an investment of Rs 5,000 crore and a total of 10, 000 people will get employment opportunities,” said Greater Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar.

The scheme will take registration till February 19. The brochure with details is available online. “About 50 acres of land will be allotted under this scheme. The plots are from range 135 square meters to 20,354 square meters. All brochures have become available on the Greater Authority website www.greaternoidaauthority.in and can be easily downloaded,” said a senior GNIDA officer.

The investors, apply online through Niveshmitra www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in portal. A link to the website of the Greater Authority is also given. The facility to download the brochure and pay

the registration fee has also been given.

Meanwhile, GNIDA also demolished illegal constructions being built on the notified land of village Tusyana. The authority’s team has freed about 40,000 square meters of land, the value of which is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore.

OSD of Greater Noida Authority Himanshu Verma said that the village is in the notified area of Tusyana Authority. Some colonizers were doing illegal construction on village land and were trying to develop an illegal colony.