Rs 454 cr corridor to ease traffic

New Delhi: In a major push to decongest city roads and strengthen rural-urban connectivity, the Delhi government has approved construction of a nearly 61-km road corridor along both sides of the



Najafgarh Drain at a cost of Rs 453.95 crore.

The decision was cleared at a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The project aims to create an alternative intra-city route to reduce traffic pressure on major roads and improve access to outer and rural parts of the capital.

Stating the objectives of the project, the Chief Minister said the corridor would help “reduce congestion on major roads, cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions.” She described it as a step towards building a sustainable and well-planned transport network in Delhi.

According to officials, a 5.94-km two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed on both sides of the drain over 27.415 km, taking the total developed length to 60.77 km. The road will be approximately seven metres wide.

The corridor will connect key routes including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road and UER-II, providing access to IGI Airport and the Dwarka Expressway. It will also enhance connectivity to Gurugram sectors 104 and 110.

Several areas such as Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Dwarka and Bijwasan are expected to benefit. The project includes walking and cycling tracks, landscaping, street lighting and improved drainage.

Construction is slated to begin by May 2026 after completion of approvals

and tendering, with the project targeted for completion by November 2027.