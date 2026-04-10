Rs 4.5 crore facelift rolls out in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: In a fresh push to upgrade basic civic infrastructure, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday launched development works worth Rs 4.5 crore in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency, covering Khayala, Vishnu Garden and adjoining areas.



The projects, rolled out under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aim to address long-standing civic issues by focusing on expansion of water supply lines, construction of sewage networks, development of roads and drains, installation of toilet blocks, and enhancement of greenery in parks. Officials said the initiative is expected to significantly improve basic amenities in these neighbourhoods, where residents have long flagged concerns over poor road conditions, inadequate drainage and limited sanitation infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sirsa underscored the government’s focus on strengthening grassroots infrastructure. “Strengthening basic facilities across Delhi is our top priority. The neglect by previous governments over the past several years is now being addressed at a fast pace,” he said. Criticising past administrations, he added, “The earlier government did no real work on infrastructure, everywhere we go, we see broken roads and poor planning. We are committed to fixing these issues at the root.”

The minister detailed that the works include reconstruction of roads in Khayala village, improvement of roads in Chokhandi, expansion of sewage lines, development of a key road along with an associated drain, and inauguration of a public toilet complex.

Highlighting the broader vision, Sirsa said, “This year, the Delhi Government is committed in infrastructure development works. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a provision of Rs.32,000 crore has been made to give a new direction to the capital. This is just the beginning.”

He emphasised that achieving the vision of a “Viksit Delhi” would require sustained efforts to ensure clean, organised and modern infrastructure across all areas. Local residents welcomed the projects, expressing hope for improved living conditions.