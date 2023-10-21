Rs 40K per ward for street lights at Chhath ghats

New Delhi: The civic authorities in Delhi have decided to allocate Rs 40,000 per ward to augment street lights on approach roads of various ghats for Chhath Puja, officials said.

"The MCD has decided to sanction a budgetary allocation of Rs 40,000 per ward for people from Poorvanchal living in Delhi to provide them all kind of facilities for Chhath celebrations," Mayor Shelly Oberoi said in a

press conference on Friday.

Delhi has 250 wards under the MCD. Chhath Puja will be celebrated in November, six days after Diwali.

Delhi is home to a large number of people from Poorvanchal (Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh), who observe this festival that pays obeisance to the Sun God.

The MCD is led by AAP, which came to power after winning the December 2022 civic polls.