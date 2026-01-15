Rs 212 cr sanctioned for Dwarka mini secretariat

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved Rs 212.91 crore for construction of a mini secretariat in Dwarka and directed its revenue department to prepare proposals for creation of centralised administrative infrastructures in the other districts.

A Revenue department proposal for construction of district mini secretariat at Sector 10, Dwarka, with an estimated cost of Rs 212.91 crore was approved recently by the expenditure finance committee (EFC) headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they said.

The chief minister has observed that there is a need to construct state-of-the-art district mini secretariats in all 13 revenue districts in Delhi, with a strong focus on public interface and citizen-centric service delivery. Gupta directed the revenue department to take all necessary steps to complete the construction of mini secretariat within 18 months.

The proposed buildings will be developed as zero-waste facilities, equipped with mist sprinklers to reduce pollution, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and solar energy systems sufficient to meet the electricity requirements.

“The revenue department was directed to take necessary action including assessment of requirements, availability of land, financial implications, and to prepare a detailed proposal for construction of all 13 district mini secretariat buildings within two years,” an official document stated.