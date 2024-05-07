Rs 1.5 cr in cash seized from two scrap dealers in Chandi Chowk seat

New Delhi: A static surveillance team in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash from two scrap dealers, officials said on Monday.



Static surveillance teams are deployed by returning officers of the respective parliamentary constituencies.

“The two scrap dealers were moving suspiciously with a bag in the Ballimaran area. They were intercepted by the team and could not give a satisfactory answer about the source of the huge amount of cash,” an official said.

“Subsequently, the team informed the Income Tax department about the money. Police teams are also on the spot,” the official added.