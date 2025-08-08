Rs 130 cr land freed from encroachment in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Thursday took strict actions against illegal encroachment on the notified land in village Bhanauta of Greater Noida. Officials said that the authority has freed about 65 thousand square meters of

land from encroachment, the value of which is estimated to be around Rs 130 crore.

According to officials, the colonizers were trying to develop a colony by making illegal construction on this land.

“On the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greater Noida Authority NG Ravi Kumar, action is going on against those who encroached land in the notified area of the authority. The team of the project and land records department of Greater Noida Authority, with the help of police, took action against encroachment in Bhanauta village on Thursday” said General Manager of the project department AK Singh.

Singh further said that the colonizers had built dozens of houses illegally.

The colonisers were building an illegal colony without map approval, despite earlier notices. The authority cleared the area in three hours using 6 JCBs and 5 dumpers. The freed land, worth Rs 130 crore, prompted a public advisory on land verification.