Rs 1,161 cr Okhla STP to transform Capital’s wastewater management

New Delhi: Delhi is set to make a major leap in wastewater management with the inauguration of a massive sewage treatment plant (STP) in Okhla, likely on September 30. Spread across 40 acres and built at a cost of Rs.1,161 crore, the facility will treat 124 million gallons of wastewater per day, making it, according to officials, the biggest STP of its kind in Asia.

The Okhla STP has been developed jointly by the Centre, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), and the Delhi Jal Board, with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the inauguration as chief guest, alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Water Minister Parvesh Verma, and Japanese dignitaries. Approximately 6,000 people, including residents from nearby areas and local representatives, are expected to be present for the event.

Construction began in 2019 but faced delays due to Covid-19 and regulatory restrictions. The plant was completed in April this year and has been under trial runs since then. Replacing four smaller treatment units, it will serve a catchment of around four million residents in areas such as Green Park, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Chittaranjan Park, Okhla, Sarita Vihar, and parts of Old Delhi.

Delhi currently generates around 792 million gallons of sewage per day, but existing STPs, numbering 37 across 20 locations, have a total capacity of only 667 MGD. Actual treatment stands at 565 MGD, leaving a gap of 227 MGD that ends up in drains and the Yamuna. Officials say the Okhla plant will become the single largest contributor to sewage treatment in the city.

The plant is equipped with modern features such as power generation from treated waste and production of A-class sludge, which is safe for reuse. Funding for the project has been provided 85% by the Centre under Yamuna Action Plan-III, with the remaining 15% from the Delhi government.

Alongside the Okhla STP, the government is preparing to unveil upgrades at other treatment plants, including Keshopur, Kondli, Yamuna Vihar, Coronation Pillar, Rohini Sector-25, Narela, and Najafgarh, as well as laying foundation stones for new sewage lines in Karawal Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Hasanpur, Gokulpur, Vikaspuri, Tajpur Khurd, and Ranhola. Officials said the inauguration marks a significant step in Delhi’s mission to clean the Yamuna and strengthen its wastewater management infrastructure, setting new benchmarks for large-scale treatment facilities in Asia.