‘Rs 10L compensation for kin of those who drowned due to rain’

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who drowned due to heavy rain in the city on Friday.



In an official communication to the revenue department, minister Atishi said it has been reported that there were “several deaths” due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall.

“It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh,” Atishi said in the order.

“ACS Revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police - and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD,” she added.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228mm in 24 hours. The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakhs. Directions have been given that this compensation reaches the grieving families speedily.”

Meanwhile, the national Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a couple of days after Delhi was lashed by 228.1 mm of rains, bringing the city to its knees and claiming multiple lives. According to the weather department, 9 mm of rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, while humidity was 60 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted overcast conditions and heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. The Air Quality Index of the national Capital was in the “moderate” category with a reading of 118 at 6 pm, according to the CPCB.