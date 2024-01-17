Rs 1,098 cr okayed for building 3 new court complexes in Capital

New Delhi: In a boost to the city’s judicial infrastructure, the Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 1,098.5 crore to build three new court complexes in the national capital, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.



The court complexes will be constructed at Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park

and Karkardooma, the statement said.

Delhi Finance minister Atishi said the projects will add 200 new courtrooms to the district courts and help fast-track justice delivery in the Capital.

An 11-storey new district court complex in Rohini Sector-26 will be equipped with modern facilities, including 100 new courtrooms and 270 lawyers’ chambers. The court complexes in Shastri Park and Karkardooma will have 48 and 50 courtrooms respectively, the statement said.

All the three court complexes will have parking facilities at the basement and amenities, such as libraries and conference rooms.

“The (Arvind) Kejriwal government is actively addressing the courtroom shortage in Delhi’s district courts. The three projects will be designed by keeping the convenience of judges, lawyers and citizens in mind, ensuring improved public facilities,” the minister said.

The projects were approved at a recent meeting of the Delhi government’s Expenditure Finance Committee.

The court complex in Rohini will have three basements, a ground floor and two 11-storey building blocks. It will house 100 courtrooms and 270 lawyers’ chambers. The total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 714.19 crore, the statement said.

The new district court complex at Shastri Park will have 48 courtrooms and 175 lawyers’ stations. The total cost for this project is estimated to be Rs 184.91 crore.

The third project will involve the construction of an additional court block near the existing court in Karkardooma. The new court block will have 50 courtrooms and the total cost for the project is estimated to be Rs 199.39 crore, the statement said.

The finance minister has instructed the departments concerned to prepare a detailed timeline and work expeditiously towards completing the three projects, it added.