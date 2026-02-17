Rs 1,075 cr boost for east Delhi: CM lays foundation stone for major dev projects

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 1,075 crore in East Delhi, describing the initiative as a decisive push to upgrade infrastructure and address long-pending civic concerns in the Trans-Yamuna region.



The foundation ceremony, held at Ramlila Ground in Vivek Vihar, was attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra along with several local MLAs and senior officials.

The projects fall under the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said strong infrastructure is vital for balanced urban growth and asserted that the new projects would improve traffic flow and provide relief from chronic waterlogging.

She remarked that residents of East Delhi had “long awaited proper development of their lanes, drains and roads,” adding that the launch of works worth nearly Rs 1,075 crore was a “historic step towards ending that prolonged wait.”

Taking a swipe at previous administrations, Gupta said, “If, after years in power, fundamental issues such as broken roads, open drains and inadequate schools and hospitals persist, it clearly reflects administrative failure.” She added, “The present Government believes in delivering results, not politics. No

part of Delhi will remain deprived of development.”

Under the road infrastructure plan, the PWD will strengthen and improve 236 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 782 crore.

Five foot overbridges will also be constructed at a cost of around Rs 21 crore to enhance pedestrian safety and ease congestion.

In addition, drainage and flood control works worth approximately Rs.272 crore will be undertaken. These include reconstruction of 10 drains, improvement of three drains, construction of 24 boundary walls and development of 18 roads and bridges. The projects aim to improve rainwater discharge and reduce flooding during the monsoon.

Gupta said the government has prioritised “regular monitoring, time-bound implementation and transparency” to ensure that projects are completed efficiently and to high-quality standards.