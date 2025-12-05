Rs 10 lakh relief after Yamuna Tragedy

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday provided Rs10 lakh as ex-gratia assistance to the family of Kuldeep Nailwal, who died after slipping into the Yamuna River near Sonia Vihar on October 4, 2025. The cheque was handed over to the victim’s wife, Deepa Nailwal, by Minister of Law and Justice and Karawal Nagar MLA, Kapil Mishra, at the Delhi Secretariat.

Expressing condolences, Mishra said the government “stands firmly with the family during this difficult time” and assured continuous support. He added that the administration is in regular touch with the family to ensure they face no shortage of assistance, including livelihood support and rehabilitation measures.

The Minister also announced that arrangements would soon be made for Deepa Nailwal’s employment. In a personal commitment, he pledged to take responsibility for the education of the couple’s daughter. Mishra further assured that additional support would be extended in the future if required.

Upon receiving the ex-gratia amount, Deepa Nailwal expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Minister, saying the financial aid would provide much-needed relief and stability to her family during an emotionally challenging time.

The Delhi Government reiterated its commitment to supporting families affected by unforeseen tragedies.