RRTS project: SC pulls up Delhi govt for not providing its share of funds

New Delhi: In a stern move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for not fulfilling its commitment to provide funds for the Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) Project.



The court ordered the Delhi government to allocate the share of the project within a week, specifically by November 28.

The apex court had previously granted a two-month window to the Delhi government in July to clear the dues for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, emphasizing the importance of timely payments for national projects. However, the government failed to adhere to its undertaking, prompting the court’s intervention.

The Supreme Court’s bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction despite earlier assurances. Justice Kaul remarked, ‘Despite the explicit mention by the Delhi government regarding the outstanding sum of Rs 415 crore, and the subsequent directive to promptly settle the amount, no action has been taken.’

The court, highlighting the significance of infrastructure projects over advertising expenses, issued a consequential order.

If the Delhi government fails to allocate the funds within the specified week, the sum will be redirected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s advertisement budget for the current year. The bench emphasised the impact on national projects and the redirection of funds, stating, ‘In the event that national projects face disruptions, and funds are allocated for advertising, we would strongly consider redirecting those funds towards infrastructure development.’

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal govt supports the RRTS project and welcomes SC order regarding the same.

The first tranche of funds (approx Rs 80 Cr) had already been released few months back. The file for release of the remaining funds was approved by the Transport Minister and sent to the Finance Secretary over a month ago yet the funds haven’t been released. As a result, the Delhi government had to hear adverse comments in the SC today.