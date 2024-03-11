‘Rozgar Mela’: Massive turnout & numerous job opportunities

New Delhi: In a bid to address the pressing issue of unemployment and foster inclusive growth, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a transformative ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Saturday. Led by AAP’s Delhi State Secretary, Reena Gupta, the event held at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Bhogal witnessed a massive turnout of job seekers and featured numerous employment opportunities offered by renowned companies.



Gupta emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating, “Beyond unemployment reduction, Rozgar Mela is an initiative to open up new opportunities that are beyond the reach of common citizens.”

The event served as a platform for job seekers to interact with potential employers, apply for positions, and participate in walk-in interviews. With more than 3,000 vacancies spanning sectors such as healthcare, education, engineering, hospitality, finance, and customer service, attendees had a diverse array of roles to explore.

Participating companies like Zomato, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and PhonePe, among others, conducted walk-in interviews and extended immediate job offers to eligible candidates. The fair also provided supplementary services such as resume assistance and career guidance to aid job seekers in their quest.

One attendee expressed her appreciation, stating, “I had been struggling to find a job for the past 6 months, and now I have secured a job with HDFC Bank through the Rozgar Mela. Thanks to the efforts and dedication of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the fair helped me with my resume and provided me with a platform to give interviews to numerous employers.”

The success of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ underscores AAP’s commitment to providing fair and dignified job opportunities to the residents of Delhi. As the model gains momentum, it is set to be replicated in other parts of the city, heralding a new era of socio-economic empowerment and growth.