Row over delivery of iPhone: ‘Will extend full cooperation in investigation’

New Delhi: Consumer electronics and durables retailer Croma has condemned the act of thrashing of its

employee over a delay in delivery of an iPhone and said will fully cooperate with the investigations.

On Saturday, two men were arrested for allegedly beating up an employee of an electronic store of Croma in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar over delay

in delivery of an iPhone they ordered. The company has zero tolerance for such kind of unacceptable behaviour, said a statement from Croma, which is owned by Tata group company Infiniti Retail.

“We strongly condemn the verbal and physical abuse of a partner employee by a customer in our store at New Delhi on September 22, 2023. As a brand, Croma deeply values our customers and are committed to being customer-centric.

“However, we have zero tolerance for such kind of unacceptable behaviour and will extend full cooperation to the investigating agencies. We are also offering all support to the affected individuals,” said a Croma spokesperson The duo picked up a fight with the employee as the store failed to deliver their booked phone on Friday, the expected delivery date. Apple on Friday started selling the iPhone 15 series, which comes in the price range of Rs 79,900 to Rs 1,99,900.

Apple has for the first time made available the ‘made-in-India’ iPhone on the same day it started selling the devices in the country and other parts of the globe.