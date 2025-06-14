Rotary Club hosts seminar on drug abuse

New Delhi: The Rotary Club of Delhi Southend, under the leadership of President Udai Piplani, organized a powerful and timely seminar titled “Hope Beyond Addiction”, aimed at raising awareness about tobacco and substance abuse—issues often neglected in public discourse. The seminar, held on June 7, brought together leading voices in the field of addiction and mental health, and served as a platform to openly discuss the growing challenges and actionable solutions surrounding addiction in society.

The club extended heartfelt thanks to Rotary District 3011 Governor, Dr. Mahesh Trikha, for his support and encouragement in making the seminar possible. The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including Dr. Rtn. Rakesh Malhotra, Dr. Sajeela Maini, Dr. Yuvraaj Singh, Rtn. Arpana Khanna, and Dr. Jatin Tarwani, whose expertise and passionate addresses left a lasting impact on the audience. Their presentations highlighted the urgent need for collective action, compassion, and community engagement in tackling the issue of addiction. “The response from attendees was extraordinary,” said President Udai Piplani.