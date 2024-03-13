Rooftop solar plants to be installed in 645 Delhi govt & MCD buildings

New Delhi: In an effort to revolutionise the energy landscape of the national Capital, the Delhi government has announced a ground-breaking initiative aimed at bolstering solar power generation.



Approved by Power minister Atishi, this visionary project entails the installation of a 50 MW grid-connected rooftop solar PV system on 645 Delhi government and MCD buildings larger than 500 square meters. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the implementation of the recently ratified Delhi Solar Policy, designed to enhance solar power utilisation across the city.

The ambitious endeavour involves outfitting approximately 645 government-owned structures, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, DTC Depots, and DTL substations, with rooftop solar panels. Power minister Atishi underscored the importance of the initiative, stating, “The Delhi Solar Policy, passed by the cabinet on January 29, 2024, is being hailed as one of the best and most progressive policies in India.” She emphasised the policy’s role in expanding Delhi’s green energy footprint and overall power capacity.

Furthermore, Atishi articulated the transformative potential of the initiative, envisioning government buildings as self-sustaining entities capable of meeting their energy requirements independently. “Through such an initiative, we are working towards making our government buildings more energy-efficient so that they become self-sustainable and meet their energy needs by themselves,” she remarked.

The project aligns with the government’s ambitious target of generating 25% of the city’s electricity through solar power plants by 2027, despite the escalating electricity consumption in Delhi. Minister Atishi emphasised, “This endeavour positions Delhi to outshine every other state in the country in terms of solar power generation.”

The installation of solar power infrastructure on government buildings not only signifies a commitment to sustainability but also promises substantial cost savings in the long run. By harnessing renewable energy sources, the government seeks to mitigate its carbon footprint while enhancing energy security for the capital city.

As the city marches towards a greener, more resilient future, initiatives like these are poised to propel Delhi to the forefront of India’s renewable energy revolution.