Roof collapse in Shahdara injures 5; probe underway

New Delhi: In a major accident in Delhi’s Shahdara, the roof of an under-construction hall on the third floor of a residential building collapsed on Tuesday, leaving five people injured.

The incident was reported to the Vivek Vihar Police Station after two emergency calls were received on November 25 regarding a house collapse with individuals trapped beneath debris. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately and began evacuation efforts.

According to police, four injured persons, three men and one woman, were pulled out of the rubble and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later, another injured individual, identified as tenant Rajesh, arrived at the hospital on his own with minor injuries.

The injured include two members of the homeowner’s family and two labourers who were reportedly working at the construction site at the time of the collapse.

Upon reaching the location, officers found Avinish, son of the late Manbir Singh and resident of the affected house in Street No. 6, Jwala Nagar.

He informed authorities that the family had been constructing a hall on the third floor, and the newly built roof unexpectedly gave way, triggering the collapse.

The sudden structural failure is believed to have caused debris to crash down, trapping the individuals present on the floor.

Officials from the Vivek Vihar Police Station have cordoned off the building while structural stability assessments are being carried out.

Investigators are examining whether construction norms were followed and whether negligence contributed to the collapse.

Statements from the family and workers are being recorded, while medical updates on the injured are awaited.

Local residents gathered in large numbers after the accident, raising concerns about rampant unauthorised construction in the area.

Police have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the investigation establishes accountability.