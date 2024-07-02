Roof collapse at Hyatt hotel injures couple; probe on

NEW DELHI: A portion of the roof at Hyatt Hotel in R K Puram collapsed on Monday evening, injuring a husband and wife who were staying at the hotel.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the R K Puram Police Station.

The injured couple were identified as Amit Jain (42), and Reva Jain (32) residents of Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the Police, a Police Control Room call was received at around 8:56 pm, reporting the incident and the injuries sustained by the couple. Police immediately rushed to the scene, only to find that the injured couple had already been transported to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

The couple, Amit Jain, and his wife Reva Jain were staying at the hotel when the accident occurred. Amit Jain is a businessman based in Chandigarh.

Upon arrival, the police team conducted a thorough forensic examination of the site. They collected evidence and video-recorded the scene as per standard procedures. The extent of the injuries sustained by the couple has not been disclosed.

Despite the significant damage and injuries, no official complaint has been lodged regarding the incident so far.

Authorities have stated that further necessary action will be taken according to the law once a formal complaint is received.

This incident raises concerns about the safety standards and maintenance practices at high-end hotels. The Hyatt Hotel management has not yet released a statement regarding the collapse.

Guests and staff are understandably shaken by the unexpected event, which underscores the need for stringent safety checks in hospitality establishments. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.