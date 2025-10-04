Rohini: Truck overturns near school; 1 dead, another critical

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man died and more than a dozen people were injured, after a truck overturned near a school in Delhi’s Rohini on Friday morning while returning from idol immersion, police said, adding that one of the injured is in a critical condition.

The driver was allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. Preliminary inquiry has further indicated that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Anmol.

A PCR call was received at the Shahbad Dairy police station around 9.30 am about the incident, following which the police rushed to the spot, they said.

“The police reached the accident site to take stock of the situation. The truck was returning from a ‘murti visarjan’ (idol immersion) procession when it lost balance and overturned near Kendriya Vidyalaya in Rohini’s Sector-28 area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said.

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the police and, along with locals, began pulling out the injured from the vehicle.

Police said around 12 to 15 individuals were injured in the accident, including the driver.

The witnesses told the police that the truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the DCP added.

All injured persons were initially shifted to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital and Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital with the assistance of residents.

The identities and other details of the injured are being ascertained, officials added.

Legal action has been initiated against the driver under sections relating to rash driving and causing grievous injuries, police said.

“We are in the process of recording the statements of the injured and witnesses. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.