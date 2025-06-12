Rohini: Shots fired at parked car; case filed

NEW DELHI: An unknown individual shot bullets at the car of a resident in the area of KN Katju Marg of Delhi’s Rohini.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the KN Katju Marg Police Station.

According to the police, on the evening of June 9, at approximately 9:15 PM, a distress call was received by the Police Control Room at the K N Katju Marg police station.

The caller, a woman, reported that two shots had been fired at her parked car. The incident prompted immediate police action.

According to the initial investigation, the woman and her husband had visited the Monday market at Sector 15, Rohini, around 6:30 pm.

Upon returning home, her husband noticed that their vehicle had been targeted. Police inspected the scene and found two bullet marks on the back left door of the first car and two bullet marks on the front windshield of a second vehicle parked nearby.

The crime team was promptly summoned to conduct a detailed examination, and the scene of the crime was carefully inspected for evidence.

Based on the complaint and evidence, an FIR was filed on June 10 at KN Katju Marg police station under IPC sections for attempted murder and arms use, including 125, 324(2), 3(5) BNS, and 25/27 of the Arms Act.