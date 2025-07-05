Rohini encounter: 2 sharpshooters held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two sharpshooters of the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vanktesh Garg gang following a brief-intense encounter in Rohini.

An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the criminals.

The accused were identified as Sombir alias Chinu son of Ram Maher resident of Khedi Jalib, Hisar, Haryana, and Vijay (31) son of Chander Pal resident of Bhaskar Colony, Chandigarh.

According to the police, the arrests have led to the resolution of the sensational Bawana murder case registered under an FIR. The operation was carried out by a Crime Branch team from Northern Range-I under the supervision of ACP Ashok Sharma and the overall guidance of DCP Harsh Indora.

The accused, identified as Sombir alias Chinu and Vijay, were intercepted during the early hours based on specific intelligence about their movements.

The accused Sombir, was directly involved in the brutal killing of Deepak, a resident of Nangal, in Bawana. The incident, which occurred on June 27, also resulted in a bullet injury to Deepak’s young daughter, Anchal. Vijay, who has a criminal history, is accused of harboring and providing logistical support to Sombir and other gang members.

During the attempted arrest, the suspects ignored repeated warnings to surrender and opened fire on the police team.

A total of five rounds were fired by the accused, one of which misfired, prompting the police to retaliate with four rounds. Both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the exchange and were immediately overpowered and taken into custody.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, seven live cartridges, one misfired round, and four spent shells from the scene. The seized firearms and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination.

The arrest of the duo marks a significant step in curbing the violent activities of the Kapil Sangwan-Vanktesh Garg gang, which has been involved in multiple high-profile crimes across Delhi and neighboring states.

Further interrogation and investigation are underway to trace other members of the gang and uncover details about their broader criminal network.