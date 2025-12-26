Rohini civic issues get Minister’s attention

New Delhi: Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister and in-charge Minister for North-West Delhi, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Friday directed multiple civic agencies to work in close coordination to address drainage, waterlogging and encroachment issues in Rohini’s Sector-21 and Sector-22, following a series of public complaints. During an on-ground inspection, the Minister reviewed civic infrastructure, ongoing development works and basic amenities, and stressed the need for permanent solutions in unauthorised colonies. He instructed concerned departments to ensure that local drains are properly connected to the main drainage network to prevent recurring waterlogging. Officials were also told to intensify drain cleaning and repair work, particularly in areas that witnessed flooding during previous monsoons. Taking a strict stand against encroachments, Minister ordered immediate action to remove illegal structures and unregulated parking, especially along the 100-foot road connecting Sector-22 to Sultanpuri. He said encroachments and illegally parked commercial vehicles obstruct traffic and cause hardship to residents, and will not be tolerated.