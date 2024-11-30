Rohini blast: Delhi Police probe firecracker manufacturing angle

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is intensifying its investigation into Thursday’s low-intensity explosion near a Rohini cinema hall, which injured one person and caused panic among locals. Police suspect chemical waste dumping in the area, potentially linked to clandestine firecracker manufacturing, despite a ban. A white powder, likely a mix of hydrogen peroxide, borates, and nitrates—similar to substances found in the October 20 CRPF school blast nearby—was seized at the site.

Investigators are questioning local factory owners, ex-firecracker manufacturers, and individuals with grievances against authorities.

The possibility of an accidental explosion caused by a discarded “beedi” is also under review.An FIR has been filed and a dozen police teams, including Special Cell and Crime Branch units, are examining CCTV footage and interviewing residents, sweepers, and guards, but no significant leads have emerged.

The area remains cordoned off, with continuous police presence. The National Investigation Agency has also inspected the site and coordinated with local police. Links between the two explosions are being explored.