Rohini blast: AAP blames BJP for deteriorating law & order

NEW DELHI: The recent bomb blast outside a school in Rohini has ignited a fierce backlash from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Chief Minister Atishi and senior leader Manish Sisodia holding the BJP-led Central Government accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

In a press conference, CM Atishi stated, “Today, Delhi is witnessing conditions reminiscent of the 1990s Mumbai underworld era,” highlighting the alarming rise in violent crime, including daylight shootings and gang-related activities. She emphasised that the central government, responsible for maintaining law and order in the capital, is instead focused on undermining the elected Delhi government. “Instead of interfering in the elected government’s work, the BJP-led Centre should focus on its duty to ensure the safety of Delhi’s residents,” she asserted.

The Rohini blast, which occurred just before the festive season, has heightened fears among residents as crowds gather for celebrations. Atishi remarked, “The bomb blast outside a school in Rohini exposes the deteriorating security situation in Delhi.” She criticized the central government’s negligence, stating, “They spend their time obstructing the efforts of the elected Delhi government rather than fulfilling their responsibilities.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia echoed these sentiments, asserting that the entire NDA government should resign if they cannot protect the people of Delhi. He called the Rohini incident a direct consequence of the failures of both the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Union Home Minister, who are charged with ensuring public safety. “Today’s blast highlights the central government’s total failure and negligence toward the people of Delhi,” Sisodia stated.

During the press conference, Sisodia expressed relief that the Rohini explosion occurred on a holiday, avoiding potential casualties among students. He highlighted the growing fear among residents, stating he received numerous calls advising him to avoid crowds. Recent violence, including a shooting in the Welcome area, indicates a disturbing rise in gangster activity, he noted.

Sisodia pointed out, “We’ve seen an increase in gangster activities, extortion threats to businesses, and shootings outside shops.” He condemned the BJP for obstructing AAP’s governance rather than addressing the law and order crisis, urging them to focus on constructive work.

Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed these sentiments, criticising the BJP-led central government for neglecting its responsibilities in Delhi, particularly concerning police action. He questioned the absence of the Lieutenant Governor, who had been abroad during this critical time, and called for his

immediate return.