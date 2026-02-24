Rohini: 25-yr-old man fatally stabbed

new delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in an alleged revenge attack in Delhi’s Rohini, police said.

A PCR call was received at 12.25 am about a person being stabbed in the stomach in JJ Colony near Sector-24, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found the victim, Raja, a local. He was rushed to the BSA Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added. Preliminary inquiry revealed that a quarrel had taken place on February 20 between the deceased and one of the accused in the area. During the altercation, one of the accused was beaten and his scooter was damaged, police said. Police said the accused, nursing a grudge, allegedly confronted Raja near his locality on Monday and stabbed him.

A crime team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. Raids are underway to arrest the identified suspects. mpost