Rock python dies at Delhi Zoo; cause under probe

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old Rock Python at the National Zoological Park died while undergoing treatment for the past two days, zoo officials said.

With this, the zoo now has seven pythons left in its reptile collection. An official said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination and laboratory diagnosis.

“The animal had been ill and under treatment. The cause will be known once the PM and test reports are received,” Zoo Director Sanjeet Singh stated.

Sources said the 10-foot python likely died due to poor winter care inside the reptile house. The incident follows a recent jackal escape, with two recovered and teams still tracing the remaining animal.